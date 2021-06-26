COCKE COUNTY—District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn announced Monday, June 14 that he is seeking re-election to serve as District Attorney General for the Fourth Judicial District. The Fourth Judicial District is comprised of Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.
Dunn made the announcement on the Cocke County Courthouse lawn. His announcement focused on the work his office and others have done to enhance the enforcement of victims’ rights. During his time in office, he has been successful in working with local governments to obtain federally funded VOCA grants to provide six additional victim witness coordinators to serve our community.
These grants were awarded with the assistance of the Cocke County Legislative Body, and the Cocke County Mayor’s Office. This is in addition to the three-state provided victim witness coordinators. When Dunn took office in 2006, he only had two victim witness coordinators serving all four counties. These additional positions are vital to assist victims of crime through the criminal justice process.
Dunn also spoke of his creation of the Fourth Judicial District Elder Abuse Unit. The unit works with law enforcement and other stakeholders in the community to not only prosecute, but also coordinate resources for our struggling elder citizens. Dunn stressed the need for a central clearinghouse to identity those individuals who prey on our vulnerable elderly adults.
He detailed progress within the state with new legislation that gives more teeth to prosecuting cases involving elder abuse. He stressed the importance of the unit in reaching out to the community to educate people on how to identify and report suspected abuse. He encouraged churches, businesses, health care facilities and other interested citizens to contact his office to coordinate a time for a presentation on elder abuse.
Dunn was accompanied by his Campaign Manager Jeff Sims and Treasurer Allen Robbins. Sims is the owner and operator of Sims Tractor and Implement. Robbins is the General Manager/CEO at Sevier County Electric System.
Dunn, a Cocke County native, lives in Newport with his wife Karene. They attend Grace Baptist Church, in Sevierville. They have two children, Bruce and Lauren. He is also a proud grandfather.
Dunn has spent a lifetime serving the public and victims of crime. His first call to service was in 1966, when he joined the Army. He was a military police officer in Germany from 1966 to 1968 as part of the 30th Military Police Battalion. When he returned home, he would later become a Tennessee State Trooper and would serve in that capacity from 1973 to 1986. During this time, he would serve as an instructor for the Highway Patrol and trained many law enforcement officers in the State. He graduated from the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Dunn graduated from the Nashville School of Law. He was admitted to the Tennessee Bar in October 1986 and admitted to the Federal Bar of the Middle District of Tennessee in 1986. He was also admitted to the Federal Bar of the Eastern District of Tennessee in 1987. After a brief stint in private practice, Dunn served as an Assistant District Attorney for more than 16 years. He was then elected District Attorney General in 2006 and has held that post since. Dunn is responsible for all prosecutions in four counties and has an office in each county, with a total of 34 employees.
Currently, Dunn serves on the Tennessee Public Safety Coalition which is comprised of the Tennessee Police Chief’s Association, the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, and the Tennessee District Attorney General’s Conference. He also serves on the Victim’s Steering Committee of the District Attorney General’s Conference. The Public Safety Coalition works together to improve legislation for the safety of all Tennesseans.
Dunn has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference. As a member of the executive committee, he participated in oversight of the Conference administration, including budgeting, accounting, pay-roll, personnel and property management for all district attorney offices throughout the state. Dunn also holds the honor of being elected and serving as President of the District Attorneys General Conference in 2016, which serves all the prosecutors in the State.
“I would like to thank the citizens of the Fourth District for allowing me to serve as your District Attorney. I ask for your continued support. Thank you,” Dunn said.
