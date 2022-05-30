Members of the Cocke County High School NJROTC presented our nation’s colors at the beginning of the Memorial Day program held on the courthouse steps. Veterans provided a salute to the flag and others held their hands across their hearts as the cadets passed by.
MATT WINTER
Cocke County continued its long tradition of honoring the sacrifice of military members with the annual Memorial Day program held Monday morning at the courthouse.
AMVETS Post 75 hosted the event that featured local leaders and distinguished guests. Rob Mathis, former Army Captain and Cocke County Trustee, served as the keynote speaker for the event.
Mathis opened his remarks by thanking those in the audience for their continued support of fallen service members and veterans in the community. He said he often has mixed emotions when considering Memorial Day and what it symbolizes in the United States.
“People visit us from other parts of the country, and they are always amazed by the show of patriotism that we put on here daily and for Veterans Day and Memorial Day. This is a community of patriots, and it’s so encouraging to see so many of you gathered here today,” Mathis said.
