Summer Drama Program
Professional actor/singer Luke Grooms recently visited with students in Newport Theatre Guild's summer drama program. He spoke to the group about performing and costuming. In the front row from left are Harrison Smith, Cali Wright, Jade Pierce, Ansley Ball, Ava Baker, Eve Simmons, Kynna Stokely, Logan Allen, Holden McMahan, Cayton Griffin, Dillon Ramsey, Aubrey brown, Layla Carr, Isabel Reichart, Kiki pierce and Rowen Thompson. In the rear are Rachel Hunley, Olivia Smith, Molly Cox, Jayden Smith, Isabella McCarter, Harris Rutherford, Janessa Simmons, Ryley Lynch, Luke Grooms, Addison Fisher, Marklee Gregg, Carly Williams, Emma Grace Knight, Kasidy Cates, Braden Jenkins and Jude Ramsey. Not pictured are Chase Hughes, Taelyr Ball, Mia Thacker and Ella Beth Kickliter.

NEWPORT—The students participating in Newport Theatre Guild's summer drama program got to visit with professional actor/singer Luke Grooms this week. The thirty-five students from the East Tennessee area have been preparing for a performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid Junior.

Grooms, who has been home for several months while Broadway and other professional live performances were paused during the COVID pandemic, performed as the Pilot and Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre five years ago.

Grooms talked to the whole cast about performing and costuming, and then spent time working with a few of the soloists.

Little Mermaid will be presented by the Theatre Alive campers on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cocke County High School auditorium.

Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door.

Grooms will be performing on June 26 at Newport’s Quality Inn in a Back to Broadway showcase before his return to New York City.

The show will be begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.

