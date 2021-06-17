NEWPORT—The students participating in Newport Theatre Guild's summer drama program got to visit with professional actor/singer Luke Grooms this week. The thirty-five students from the East Tennessee area have been preparing for a performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid Junior.
Grooms, who has been home for several months while Broadway and other professional live performances were paused during the COVID pandemic, performed as the Pilot and Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre five years ago.
Grooms talked to the whole cast about performing and costuming, and then spent time working with a few of the soloists.
Little Mermaid will be presented by the Theatre Alive campers on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cocke County High School auditorium.
Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door.
Grooms will be performing on June 26 at Newport’s Quality Inn in a Back to Broadway showcase before his return to New York City.
The show will be begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.
