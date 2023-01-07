Newport police responded to a phone call from a residence on Old Cave Road Tuesday night at around 11 p.m of a report of a male telling the 911 caller he had been shot. Upon their arrival, a black male, who identified himself as James Powell, was found laying on the porch of the residence nude, covered in mud with scratches and blood.

According to the report, Powell, 36, further advised he had been stripped naked and shot. He was holding a shirt to his backside and was asked to remove it so the wound could be observed. An apparent gunshot wound on the left side of his back in the area of his hip was observed. The officer removed Powell’s hand so pressure could be applied to the wound.

