Newport police responded to a phone call from a residence on Old Cave Road Tuesday night at around 11 p.m of a report of a male telling the 911 caller he had been shot. Upon their arrival, a black male, who identified himself as James Powell, was found laying on the porch of the residence nude, covered in mud with scratches and blood.
According to the report, Powell, 36, further advised he had been stripped naked and shot. He was holding a shirt to his backside and was asked to remove it so the wound could be observed. An apparent gunshot wound on the left side of his back in the area of his hip was observed. The officer removed Powell’s hand so pressure could be applied to the wound.
Powell stated, per the report, he had been picked up by a white male (the person’s name is redacted from the report) who was driving a gold Lincoln Navigator after leaving Ruby Tuesdays. Powell stated he did not have any more information about the person before he started to lose consciousness and did not respond to further questions.
First Call ambulance arrived and rendered further aid to Powell.
Officers then began to canvas the area and located a single bullet casing from a 9mm handgun in addition to a bag containing to-go food on Seabrook Street.
Ruby Tuesdays was contacted to attempt to develop a timeline of events reported by Powell, but none of the employees remembered a male matching the description of Powell. However, an employee at Kenjo gas station recalled selling beer to a male matching Powell’s description between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Powell, after being transported to Newport Medical Center, was then transported by ambulance to University of Tennessee Hospital.
Officers were able to locate Powell’s clothing down an embankment on Seabrook Street where the bullet casing was found. According to the report, the clothing was determined to be Powell’s due to there being blood on the underwear, shirt and jacket.
Newport Police Department advised there was no further information available and this remains an ongoing investigation.
