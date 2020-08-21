NEWPORT—Board members of the Cocke County Partnership and Economic Development Commission met Thursday evening via Zoom.
The board heard updates from several individuals including Partnership President Lucas Graham.
Graham told the board that a company has approached the Partnership looking to purchase the majority of the land in the county’s original industrial park.
He said he would like to present a proposal to the County Legislative Body at their next meeting.
“The company wants a detailed site plan to present to their board,” Graham said.
“Buying it will come with a project for the property as well. The only portions they don’t want is what is set aside for a county jail/justice center, and areas in the flood plain near Sinking Creek.”
Graham told the board the company wishes to remain anonymous, but will release information as the process develops.
He did say the project is manufacturing related.
“The company is holding things tight to the vest for the moment. A project name will be coming as they want things to be confidential at this time. This could impact other jobs in the region so the company doesn’t want to raise any red flags or alarms.”
Graham told the board that work has begun at the new industrial park.
He thinks dirt will be moved at the new site within the coming weeks.
During the staff reports portion of the meeting Linda Lewanski, Tourism Director, told board members her department will receive $37,419 in CARES Act funding to be used for marketing purposes.
Lewanski said there are certain guidelines that must be followed to appropriately spend the relief money. She said that a “safety message” must be used or accompany any campaign the federal dollars fund.
“We are really excited about this and I think we will have a lot of different opportunities,” Lewanski said.
She also told the board that Darrell Miller and his family will be featured in an upcoming podcast. Miller is the owner and operator of Bootleggers in downtown Hartford.
The Country Road Detours podcast will speak with Miller about the history of moonshine in Cocke County as part of its larger Moonshine Stories series.
Lynn Ramsey, Chamber Director, has been busy visiting local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
She has helped business owners realize that many are eligible for assistance through the Tennessee Business Relief program.
She said many businesses were unaware they had already been selected to receive the funds. Many thought it may have been a scam when they were emailed about their eligibility.
Ramsey said the chamber can assist individuals with any questions they may have.
Many businesses across the county are hiring, and Ramsey has helped get the word out through the chamber’s website.
“So many people are hiring right now, and we’ve tried to assist those needing help,” Ramsey said.
“We started putting job postings on our website a few years ago. They are located on the homepage of the site so that the information will be more visible. Our website recently tripled in terms of visits as we started posting new job listings.”
Ramsey and the chamber recently hosted their first in person event since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
They also hosted another Grow with Google event focusing on YouTube and its benefits to your business.
The next Partnership/EDC meeting will be held on September 17 at 5:30 p.m.
