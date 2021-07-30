COCKE COUNTY—Eric Henderson has officially announced his candidacy for Cocke County Trustee in the 2022 election.
Henderson is the son of Randy and Peggy Henderson of Del Rio. He is married to his wife of 9 years, April Henderson and has one son, Noah Henderson, age 5.
Henderson was raised in the Del Rio community and attended Del Rio Elementary School.
He graduated Salutatorian of his class from Cocke County High School in 2010 and went on to pursue a Bachelors in Business Administration from Tusculum University.
Mr. Henderson graduated in the top 5% of his class in 2014.
Henderson is also known by many for his wood carving abilities.
He enjoys carving as a hobby and you will see him at local festivals under the name of “Mountain Carvings.”
Henderson has over 5 years of retail management experience and is currently in district management over several Travel Centers and Convenience Stores throughout East Tennessee.
His daily responsibilities require great attention to detail in finance, ethics, integrity, and the ability to adjust to a changing industry.
He believes these same responsibilities would be equally important as the Cocke County Trustee.
Henderson feels it is important to our county that this office continues to move forward, in accuracy, honesty, and attention to detail.
“It is vital the county pursues knowledge, experience, and education as the time comes to fill this office,” Henderson said.
Henderson feels that his experiences will assist him in meeting the needs of this office, and said he will not take lightly the important responsibilities this position carries in the county.
Henderson is asking all of you for your support in his bid for Cocke County Trustee.
