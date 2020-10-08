NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing charges following a brief pursuit from the Newport Police Department on Oct. 3.
Newport Police officials identified the male as Billy W. Hance, 48, Old Sevierville Highway.
Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a spray painted Chevrolet S-10 with the door open and no one around the vehicle at Exxon gas station.
Officers ran the tag to the vehicle and learned it was registered to a Jeep.
At that time, officers observed Hance, who had confirmed active warrants for his arrest, get inside the truck and leave the parking lot. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hance did not stop and continued to travel on Carson Springs Road.
According to the report, Hance passed a vehicle on the roadway before turning on Clevenger Cut Off Road and then on to Old Sevierville Highway.
Hance then came to a stop at a residence on Old Sevierville Highway.
Ptl. Weber commanded Hance to exit the vehicle, but he refused to do so. Hance was then tased and removed from the vehicle.
According to the report, as officers attempted to place Hance under arrest, he refused to comply with verbal commands and was tased again by officers.
Hance was then apprehended and escorted to the patrol car.
While searching the vehicle, Ptl. Weber found a 20-gauge shotgun, ammo, drug paraphernalia and a garbage bag that contained approximately 46.6 pounds of marijuana.
Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, officers reported that they located four pills that were hidden in the seat. Officers were able to identify the one of the pills as Alprazolam.
Hance was also found in possession of another bag that contained marijuana.
Hance has been charged with possession of schedule VI, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by convicted felon, fleeing to evade, sale and delivery of drugs, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, introduction of contraband into penal facility, driving while license revoked, failure to exercise due care, failure to yield and unlawful removal of license plate.
Hance was also served with active warrants for attempted theft $10,000-$60,000, attempted vandalism $1,000-$10,000, failure to appear (two counts), sale and delivery of drugs (three counts), possession of schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.
