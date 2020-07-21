NEWPORT—A Newport man, who said “he wanted to end the war with Walgreens”, was arrested and charged with public intoxication among other charges on Saturday, July 18.
Newport Police officials identified the male as Bailey Domke, 22, 5th Street. He was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I and possession of schedule III.
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to Walgreens, concerning a male subject who said he was there to “end the war with Walgreens”. Employees advised the male, later identified as Domke, was in possession of a knife and threatened to return to the store with a firearm.
While en route, officers learned Domke fled the scene. He was later located at Hilltop Baptist Church.
Patrolman Shane Bower said as he made contact with Domke, he noted Domke was acting “erratic” which led officers to believe he was under the influence.
Officers detained Domke without incident.
While performing a pat down search, officers located the suspect’s knife along with a black pouch that contained drug paraphernalia, a baggie containing 2.87 grams of suspected heroin and Suboxone pills.
Domke was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
