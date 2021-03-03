NEWPORT—Members of the County Landfill Committee met Monday evening to discuss and approve the annual solid waste report.
The report is sent to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and features information on all of the county’s convenience centers.
The report also provides statistics on the amount of waste that has been collected across the county for the prior year.
TDEC and the state requires a 25% diversion rate, which is the amount of waste materials that are kept out of the county landfill.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the county is currently at 13%, but many recycling facilities have not prepared or sent in their 2020 numbers.
“We don’t have our tonnage for cardboard, oil or tires yet,” Ottinger said.
“I’m not worried about meeting the 25% requirement because we have a lot of numbers left to count. We need to do everything we can to keep in good standing for grants.”
The state has already made the county aware that large grants may be limited in the future. The entire process has changed since the pandemic first hit the country and state.
The mayor hopes smaller grants are still available as many are used to fund the county’s day-to-day waste management operations.
The motion to approve the waste report was made by Calvin Ball and seconded by Gary Carver. The motion passed unanimously. The final report will be sent later this month once all data has been collected.
Committee members also approved the 10-year management plan that will be submitted to TDEC. There were no changes to the plan this year.
Mayor Ottinger briefly discussed the need to create a Solid Waste Board or convert the current landfill committee to suit that purpose.
The county currently has a Sanitation Board comprised of three members. That board manages the daily operations of the landfill.
Ottinger said a resolution would need to be created to establish the new board. She said it is a housekeeping matter that the state has requested.
Commissioners will review the request to establish a Solid Waste Board at their next meeting.
