Strong storms swept through East Tennessee on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches and flash flood warnings for Cocke County.

County schools and the Newport City School System dismissed at 1:30 p.m. The Cocke County Courthouse and Annex also closed at that time. Several businesses reported on social media they were closing early because of the impending weather.

  

