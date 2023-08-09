In this photo provided by a Newport Plain Talk reader, a cow is seen attempting to wade through water in Bybee off Highway 160 after the area was hit by heavy rain and high winds that caused flooding on Monday, Aug. 7.
A small stream along Point Pleasant Road crested its banks on Monday because of the heavy rains. Water reached the roadway in some spots, and several people could not cross the small bridges to their homes because the stream turned into deep, raging waters. They had to wait until the waters receded.
In this photo provided by a Newport Plain Talk reader, a cow is seen attempting to wade through water in Bybee off Highway 160 after the area was hit by heavy rain and high winds that caused flooding on Monday, Aug. 7.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A storm with accompanying heavy wind and rain uprooted this tree in Bybee on Monday, Aug. 7 as seen in this photo provided by a Newport Plain Talk reader.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Flooding is seen in the Fowler’s Grove area in Bybee Monday, Aug. 7 in this photo provided by a Newport Plain Talk reader. Strong storms passed through the area with Bybee being particularly hard hit.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A small stream along Point Pleasant Road crested its banks on Monday because of the heavy rains. Water reached the roadway in some spots, and several people could not cross the small bridges to their homes because the stream turned into deep, raging waters. They had to wait until the waters receded.
Strong storms swept through East Tennessee on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches and flash flood warnings for Cocke County.
County schools and the Newport City School System dismissed at 1:30 p.m. The Cocke County Courthouse and Annex also closed at that time. Several businesses reported on social media they were closing early because of the impending weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.