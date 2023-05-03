A man who was arrested less than one week earlier, and had to be tasered, is under arrest again after he allegedly pulled a gun Monday on a man in his yard. This time, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) SWAT team had to be deployed.
According to a CCSO incident report, Garrett Cameron, 33, is alleged to have walked up to David Stokely at 1230 Brady Road, pulled the gun on him and shot into the air and was “talking out of his head.”
K9 Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to the scene and was told Cameron was last seen on the back porch area of Stokely’s home and was inside the residence.
A perimeter was established around the residence. Family members approached deputies stating the man was Garrett Cameron.
Verbal commands were given over an audible speaker to Cameron to open the front door and show his hands. However, per the report, Cameron shook his head no, shut the door and went back inside. Several more commands were issued, which were ignored.
At that point, the SWAT team was activated and a short time later Cameron came out of the backdoor and walked through the yard toward the tree line. According to the report, he ignored verbal commands to get on the ground, at which point he was assisted to the ground. While law enforcement attempted to place him under arrest, he kept his right hand under his stomach and resisted.
Once Cameron was in handcuffs, according to the police report, a pat down located a .40 caliber handgun with 12 live rounds inside, 36 live rounds inside an ammo box in his hoodie. Additionally, a live round in the yard and one shell casing, which had been shot, were found through metal detection.
Cameron was charged with reckless endangerment — dangerous weapon involved. He was transported to Cocke County Jail and held on $100,000 bond.
It was Cameron’s second trip to the Cocke County Jail in the past five days.
Cameron was arrested April 26 by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office when he was said to be “speaking out of his mind about people rising from the ground and dark magic.” In that incident, his father told police Cameron was saying there were vampires in the yard and that Cameron was intoxicated.
Deputies attempted to take him into custody as he was considered a danger to himself and the public, but Cameron fled on foot twice according to the CCSO incident report. He was eventually taken into custody after a Taser was successfully deployed.
At that time he was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.