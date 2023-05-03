Garrett Cameron

 COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man who was arrested less than one week earlier, and had to be tasered, is under arrest again after he allegedly pulled a gun Monday on a man in his yard. This time, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) SWAT team had to be deployed.

According to a CCSO incident report, Garrett Cameron, 33, is alleged to have walked up to David Stokely at 1230 Brady Road, pulled the gun on him and shot into the air and was “talking out of his head.”

