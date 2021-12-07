NEWPORT—A dream became a reality last week as the Isaiah 117 House opened in Cocke County. Volunteers, community leaders and donors gathered to celebrate the occasion with a ribbon cutting.
The Isaiah 117 House offers a safe space for children transitioning into foster care. The day a child is removed from their home is often times the most difficult one they will ever face. Due to limited resources, children may be forced to stay overnight in a Department of Children’s Services (DCS) office when a foster home isn’t immediately available.
The Isaiah House remedies that issue by giving children a place to stay along with the love and care they deserve.
The process began in 2019 when Ronda Paulson, Isaiah 117 House founder and director, spoke to a small group at Memorial Baptist Church during a kick off meeting. Paulson shared the story of her foster care journey, which led to the development of the nonprofit.
A simple plan was formulated that June day, and in a matter of no time more than $135,000 had been raised to build a home in Cocke County. The community played a massive role in the fundraising efforts that saw lemonade stands pop up on street corners and t-shirts being sold at every event imaginable. A luncheon was held later that year which saw more than $50,000 raised in one afternoon.
A groundbreaking followed in 2020 after a home site was found in Newport. The Clayton Homes Foundation stepped up in a big way and provided a fully built home at no cost.
Paulson spoke about the journey at the ribbon cutting saying the process has revealed all of the good that Cocke County has to offer.
“Isaiah 117 is a dream for every county in the state of Tennessee. We have a very unique model in that we never tried to expand. I signed up for one house in Carter County and I thought that’s all we were doing,” Paulson said.
“I met Gem Lieser at a church in Greene County when I was speaking about a home coming there, and she told me that Cocke County needs this. I knew nothing about Cocke County and when you start researching it makes you sad. This is one of the most distressed counties in the state with very few resources. But there is so much more to Cocke County.
“This county brought me Krystie Vance (Program Director) and her heart of gold. I have seen all the good that Cocke County has to offer and we’re just getting started. We are one moment in time, but we are a very important one. When all else has been lost, on a day that is the hardest a child has ever walked, they will feel loved. We have seen it six houses in a row now and this will be lucky number seven.”
Krystie Vance, Cocke County’s Isaiah 117 House Program Coordinator, spoke about the countless hours that volunteers spent preparing the new home to be opened. She thanked each of them for their efforts and willingness to support the children of the community.
“One year ago this month we stood right over there and we said a prayer at our groundbreaking,” Vance said. “Now here we are ready to cut the ribbon on this home. I think about the last year and all the work that has been done. I think about the volunteers and all that they have done to make this house a home.
“I see in you the goodness of Cocke County and the joy of serving children. I am so thankful to be standing here and I can’t thank you enough for walking this journey to help us get to this day.”
Wendy Forster also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the home’s opening. Forster serves as the regional administrator for the Department of Children’s Services Smoky Mountain Region.
Forster said she loves this community and the support that is shown from all of the county’s residents.
“There is a joy in knowing that there is someone who is willing to walk the road with us. It is so refreshing and encouraging,” Forster said. “This home is here to be a symbol of hope and light here in our community. Cocke County has a very special place in my heart and I love this community. I’m so thankful that we are not alone in this work and that our children are not alone when they come into the system. I’m thankful to have a community that wants to offer hope and encouragement throughout that journey.”
Several members of the Clayton Homes Foundation attended the ribbon cutting to see the finished product that will benefit so many children form the community.
Charlie Hemphill, former Clayton Homes employee, took the lead when it came to the manufacturing process of the home. He worked diligently with the production team from the design phase all the way to finished product.
“I’ve worked for this company for a long time and have seen many great things done,” Hemphill said. “This was one of the most important and I am very proud and honored to be a part of it. It has been a great experience for me and I’m glad we could make it a reality.”
Paulson presented Hemphill with a small home plaque to honor his dedication to the project. She said the companied believed in the project because they believed in Hemphill.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison was also in attendance for the ribbon cutting event. He spoke about the harsh reality that many children face on a daily basis.
“We have children in Appalachia who may or may not eat today,” Faison said. Some don’t have clean clothes or parents that encourage them to go to school and ace a test. The only expectation they have is that they don’t have expectations.
Faison praised the efforts of the community to bring a home to Cocke County and said it will help many children realize they matter and are loved.
“It is only right, wholesome and just that we come together and help these children to have the belief that they will be safe, fed and have someone say that I love you because they’re a child and they deserve it.
“This is the Lord’s work, and it is a pure joy and honor to stand here with the Paulsons and be a small part of their vision. Each of you here today has played a part in this and given of yourself to create something for a child that will break the cycle of what has happened to them.”
A closing prayer and blessing was said before those in attendance toured the new home. The house is completely furnished with everything that volunteers will need to support and care for the children that enter the home.
To find out more about Isaiah 117 House, visit the nonprofit’s website at https://isaiah117house.com.
