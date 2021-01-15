NEWPORT—Meeting in their regularly scheduled session for January, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen swore in the newly elected board members of the City of Newport’s School System. The council also heard a request to consider closing a portion of Old Knoxville Highway.
The council did not have a lengthy agenda to tackle and was in session for a mere half hour. All board members were present.
On Tuesday, Community Development Director Gary Carver came before the board and asked them to consider closing a small portion of Old Knoxville Highway. The request came after Rick Foust introduced building plans to expand his business.
“He (Foust) has a purchase agreement for the property next to his and he would like the right of way that goes through the property over to Jaybird.” Carver stated. “He wants to close the right of way and then use some of that for parking and to construct a new commercial building.”
Carver also advised that Foust would like the property that the right of way is on to be deeded back to him.
City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III asked Carver if anyone had spoken with residents in the area to get their opinions on the proposed plan.
Carver suggested the council could hold a public forum for anyone who opposes the closure.
Under Communications from the City Administrator, James Finchum told council members the City of Newport will refund Lowe’s $50,000 in property taxes.
“Lowe’s appealed their appraisal to the State of Tennessee and they were heard by a State Judicial Officer. They came to an agreement in which we will have to refund $50,000 of their property tax.” Finchum stated. “There is no voting on it because it’s a court order and so we have to pay it.”
Finchum also advised the board the city continues to follow all protocols and CDC guidelines in regards to COVID-19. At this time, only one city employee has COVID-19 and has been in quarantine since contracting the virus.
In addition, Finchum advised that Newport City School Director Sandy Burchette made a request to seek bids to finish replacing the roof at Newport Grammar School.
According to Finchum, the council voted to replace the front section of the roof several years ago. The new bids will be taken to finish the back section of the roof.
Council members voted unanimously to allow Burchette to begin the bidding process.
During the meeting, City Judge Brittany Vick administered the oath of office to three school board members.
Seth Butler and Nathan Vernon are new to the board, and David Perryman was re-elected after initially serving the remaining term of his late mother-in-law, Charlotte Mims.
In other news, Willie Green was re-appointed to serve on the Fire Civil Service Board and Council voted on the second reading of ordinance #2020-12 Budget Amendment for the Newport Grammar School.
