Plain Talk parking lot is not for public use

Kathy Hemsworth

News Writer

Jan 11, 2023

The Newport Plain Talk parking lot is posted with signs indicating that it is for Plain Talk use only. PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

The Newport Plain Talk wants to remind those in the area of the offices at 145 East Broadway that The Newport Plain Talk parking lot is privately owned.

"Although it is our goal to be good neighbors, we have potential liability issues that may come into play if our parking lot were open for public use," explained Plain Talk Publisher Duane Uhls.

There have also been situations in which all the parking spaces were filled and there was not room for the Plain Talk employees to park.

There are signs posted that indicate the parking lot is for use by The Newport Plain Talk staff and customers only. It also indicates that violators will be towed at the owners' expense, he noted.

Uhls said that if anyone is interested in leasing parking spaces, either on a short-term or a long-term basis, they should contact him at The Newport Plain Talk by calling (423) 623-6171.
