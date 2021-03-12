COCKE COUNTY—2020 was a difficult year for many businesses across the county.
The rafting industry was one of the few that saw growth despite the pandemic.
Many of the rafting companies saw a two month delay, but finished the season strong to continue the overall upward trend of the industry.
Figures recently released by the Cocke County Clerk’s Office show a total of 238,861 rafters paid to enjoy the local streams, which brought in a total of $398,770 to the county coffers. Added to that is the $5,500 in permit fees paid by the 11 licensed rafting companies. In total, $404,270 was brought into the county during the 2020 rafting season.
The $398,770 figure is up more than $23,000 from the $375,567 paid by 225,651 rafters in 2019.
However, it still falls below the all-time high of $405,742 figure from 2016.
Cocke County has benefited tremendously from the rafting industry, which welcomes visitors from around the world to the white waters of the Pigeon River. In 1995, the first full year of the rafting industry, a total of 21,154 rafters added $34,674 to the local budget, along with $3,000 in permit fees. From 1995 until 2020, nearly every year has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors and the money derived from the business.
Exceptions occurred in 1997, when a massive rock slide on I-40 shut down interstate traffic to Hartford for several months, and 2007 when a lengthy drought affected the available water.
After the Gatlinburg wildfires, tourism numbers in East Tennessee fell substantially in 2017, a fact borne out by the drop from $405,742 in 2016 to $337,868 the following year.
In total, the rafting industry has brought in nearly $6.5 million into the county since its inception.
Eleven companies operated rafting businesses in Cocke County in 2020. Those companies included: Rapid Expeditions, Five Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Rafting, Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures, Inc., Smoky Mountain Outdoors, Nantahala Outdoor Center, River Rat Whitewater, Outdoor Adventures, and Wildwater, Ltd.
Shalee’ McClure, County Clerk, said the increase in 2020 shows the resiliency and strength of the rafting industry.
“We weren’t sure what 2020’s numbers were going to look like due to COVID,” McClure said.
“Most of the companies lost nearly two months due to the shutdown. The companies were able to bounce back, and the county had the second best year ever in terms of revenue. The success of our rafting industry is the result of a tremendous partnership among the rafting companies, local community and political leaders, landowners, and, of course, our tourists.”
McClure wanted to say a special thank you to EMA Director Joe Esway and his staff of River Officers who supplied companies with digital thermometers and sprayers to sanitize equipment. They also worked diligently to clear trees and improved the convenience and safety at Freeman Park.
McClure also expressed thanks and appreciation to Progress Energy (formerly Duke) for their cooperation. “Without them, there would be no rafting industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.