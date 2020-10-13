NEWPORT—Paul Webb, 48, West Highway 25/70, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following an altercation with Patrolman Paul Weber on Friday, Oct. 9.
On Friday, Ptl. Weber was dispatched to Walmart after complaints were made that an intoxicated male subject was throwing merchandise off the shelves.
Ptl. Weber located the male in question, identified as Webb, who was lying down inside a vehicle screaming and kicking the window.
As officers made contact with Webb, they noted he had an odor alcohol about his person and his speech was slurred. Officers also observed an empty bottle of moonshine inside the vehicle.
Officers escorted Webb out of the vehicle, but Webb was able to escape from officers and get back in his vehicle.
According to the report, Webb refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, therefore, he was tased twice to no effect.
Officers reported that Webb continued to resist arrest before being dragged out of the vehicle where he continued to kick Sgt. Derek Wright and Ptl. Weber.
Sgt. Wright then pepper sprayed Webb and he was finally placed in handcuffs and escorted to the police car.
Webb was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and resisting arrest.
