COSBY—An investigation is underway after a Cosby woman was found with serious injuries in her front yard on Monday, June 29.
Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Highway 32, concerning a female subject who was lying in a yard with blood all over her.
Deputy Christopher Williamson said he spoke with the caller and heard a female yelling for help.
Deputies found Dawn Lee Couture, 46, sitting in the doorway of a home against a dishwasher. Deputies reported Couture was bleeding from her mouth and facial area and both of her eyes were nearly swollen shut. Couture also complained that her right hand was hurting.
Deputies questioned Couture as to what happened, and she said she fell out of bed six or seven times.
According to the report, Couture had a difficult time breathing and was jerking and twitching. Couture was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Deputy Williamson reported that he and other deputies looked through the residence and observed blood in various parts of the home and several pieces of furniture were knocked over.
A neighbor advised deputies that Couture was assaulted by a male subject last week.
Detective Lt. Bob Schaff was called to the scene to help with the investigation.
