The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Alderman met last week, and they installed former mayor Connie Ball as an interim Alderman. The move was made to fill the vacancy left from the passing of Alderman Bobby Knight. The meeting was called to order at 5:34 p.m. after a brief moment of silence in memory of Knight.
After December’s minutes were approved, Alderman Mike Hansel spoke about Alderman Knight’s passing.
“You knew where you stood with Bobby. If he said ‘yes,’ he meant yes, if he said ‘no,’ he meant no… I saw a lot of words to describe Bobby like honesty, integrity, a number of different words. At the end of our days, any of us, if we can get a third of that said about us, we’re doing a good job,” said Hansel.
