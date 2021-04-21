Cherokee National Forest fire crews are currently fighting two wildfires in its north and south zones. Both fires are large, Type 4 incidents.
The Meadow Creek Fire, Incident 142, in the north zone of the forest is approximately 50 acres, and is 4.5 miles NNE of Del Rio, Tenn. One Type 6 engine from the National Forests in Alabama, a dozer, a Type 1 and a Type 3 helicopter have been assigned to this fire. Additionally, the Cherokee Hotshots Suppression Module and the Tennessee Division of Forestry are assisting. Fire crews were able to cool the ridgeline and slow down the fire. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. Snags may be a hazard.
The Long Branch Fire, Incident 143, in the south zone of the forest is approximately 35 acres, and is ten miles SE of Tellico Plains, Tenn. Along with a Type 2 initial attack crew, four Type 6 engines from the National Forests in North Carolina, a dozer, a Type 1 and a Type 3 helicopter have been assigned to this fire. Additionally, the Augusta Hotshots Suppression Module is en route to assist. The fire is human caused. Hazards include snags and trails in the area that may be threatened.
Both fires are burning in timber, no structures are threatened, and there is no containment. Smoke may be visible. Wildfires can produce high quantities of smoke. During wildfire activity, firefighters can do little to reduce smoke impacts. Affected communities should remain aware of smoke advisories and conditions. Learn more at airnow.gov.
The public is asked to not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area. Doing so endangers the lives of pilots and firefighters. Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire.
