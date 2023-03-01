A pair of Cocke County Sheriff K9s, working in concert with their human counterparts, showed again their worth over the past week, with one literally doing his part to take McGruff the Crime Dog’s advice to “take a bite out of crime” to heart.
Recently, on Feb. 20, narcotic agent/K9 Blake Cupp and Sargent Bryce Pickens observed Izack Hill entering the Dollar General store off Old Highway 411. According to Cupp’s report, Hill had several felony warrants out of Sevier County due to an alleged incident where he was involved in a vehicle pursuit and included aggravated assault on a police officer.
Cupp reports that Blake walked out of the store and noticed law enforcement speaking with the individual that drove Hill to the store. Hill then is reported to have turned and walked the other way. He was advised he was under arrest and then reportedly threw a drink at Cupp and attempted to flee on foot.
Hill was advised that if he did not stop, Cupp would release his K9, Narco, but Hill continued to ignore verbal commands and continued to flee. It was shortly thereafter that Hill felt the impact of ignoring Cupp’s warning.
Cupp reports he then released K9 Narco to apprehend Hill and was successful as Narco bit Hill in the lower leg and Hill was placed under arrest without further incident. Hill was seen by EMS personnel on the scene. After he was treated, he was transported to the Cocke County Jail, where he was served with two additional charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest.
But K9s have the ability to also sniff out a potential felony or two as well, as demonstrated by K9 Sheriff Deputy Jacob Damron’s K9 partner, Wubba.
On Feb. 21, Damron reports he observed a car following too close behind another motorist, having to slam on the brakes to avoid making contact with the car in front of him on three different occasions. Damron conducted a traffic stop at the North Street bridge.
While Damron was speaking with the driver, Billy Holt, about the observed violations and checking warrants, it was learned the front seat passenger, Crystal Holt, had an active warrant for probation violation.
Billy Holt stated, when asked, according to Damron’s report, if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, that there was nothing inside and gave consent for a vehicle search. At that point, K9 Wubba was deployed for an exterior sniff of the vehicle and showed a change in behavior on the driver side door – which Damron reports was the only window on the car that was rolled down.
A probable cause search located a small metal box near the front passenger seat area containing several empty baggies, syringes and one small bag of suspected heroin/Fentanyl weighing approximately one gram. Crystal Holt was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without further incident.
Billy Holt was issued a written warning for following too closely.
Fair warning to potential criminals: CCSO K9s clearly have a nose for their job and, when necessary, enjoy sinking their teeth into their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.