Communities in Schools of Tennessee (CISTN), a non-profit organization working to provide resources for students in low-income communities, received a donation of $2.5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation comes as part of a larger gift to the nationwide organization worth $133.5 million.
The gift was split between the 40 affiliates of the CIS network across the nation. CIS’s Tennessee network reaches 17 schools in Nashville, and 23 schools across 15 rural counties, including both Cocke County and Cosby High Schools.
Each affiliated school is assigned a Site Coordinator, who works directly with students to build relationships and provide resources, whether it’s a bag of groceries for their family or just a quiet place to come and decompress during the day. Cocke County and Cosby offer clothing closets filled with items for students in need.
The $2.5 million donation is unrestricted, meaning Scott is allowing affiliates to use the money however they see fit, so long as it’s reported appropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.