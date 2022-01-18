NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Alderman met last week, and they installed former mayor Connie Ball as an interim Alderman. The move was made to fill the vacancy left from the passing of Alderman Bobby Knight. The meeting was called to order at 5:34 p.m. after a brief moment of silence in memory of Knight.
After December’s minutes were approved, Alderman Mike Hansel spoke about Alderman Knight’s passing.
“You knew where you stood with Bobby. If he said ‘yes,’ he meant yes, if he said ‘no,’ he meant no… I saw a lot of words to describe Bobby like honesty, integrity, a number of different words. At the end of our days, any of us, if we can get a third of that said about us, we’re doing a good job,” said Hansel.
Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt shared his continued thanks to the department heads for their work to keep the city running.
With no other proclamations, City Administrator James Finchum continued with his communication to the board. Finchum shared that the resurgence of COVID-19 in the county has severely impacted the city’s employees, with absences at City Hall, in the Police and Fire Departments and in the Street Department.
Finchum also asked the board to add an item to the agenda for the purchase of two new garbage trucks. Due to recent legislative changes, the city’s previous agreement to lease the trucks would run into issues with new lease agreement rules at the state level.
Finchum requested instead that the city purchase the trucks outright to avoid these lease issues. He stated that the money was already budgeted, and that the change would only affect the spending timeline.
The board agreed to suspend the rules and added the item to the agenda to be addressed later.
The board’s next item was the reappointment of Chris Gregg to the city Police Civil Service Board, which passed unanimously.
The board moved on to Old Business, in which they finalized the re-zoning of property at 1026 West Highway 25/70 from residential to commercial in preparation for the opening of a new package store.
City Planner Gary Carver stated that this was the board’s last step in the process that had been in the works since October.
The board moved on to approve a change in Parks and Recreation that would reclassify the city’s lifeguards as Part-Time employees rather than Seasonal employees.
Next was the approval of a budget amendment that would bring moneys forward into 2022 and would close out the Storm Drain project from last summer.
Finally, the board unanimously approved the purchase of the two aforementioned garbage trucks for the city’s use.
