NEWPORT—The former Save the Children site supervisor has been fired and more than $20,000 will be deducted from the Cocke County School Department’s next reimbursement, according to a document released by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
The report states that the unnamed supervisor was terminated after allowing $20,147 in overtime payments to herself and an employee, without supporting documentation or explanation for adjustments to hours worked or changes to the rates of pay.
The report was presented to the County Audit Committee last week, in addition to a report involving overpayments through the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
During his presentation to the committee, Audit Manager Mark Treece said the county Parks and Recreation Department is also under investigation. However, Treece can not speak to an ongoing investigation and offered no further details.
Salaries of the employees in question are funded by Save the Children, an organization that works in rural America’s poorest communities to facilitate after school programs, ensures children are ready for kindergarten and are reading by third grade.
The discovery was made after a fraud report was filed with the comptroller’s office, during a test audit in which additional disbursements were intentionally made between the dates of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
“Based on our testwork, we noted the following deficiencies, which are the result of a lack of management oversight and the failure to follow sound business practices,” the report states.
Pay, hours worked, and rates of pay were directly adjusted, which the report states occurred without documentation or explanation for the changes. Additionally, that overtime pay was granted without prior approval, in violation of policy stating that overtime must be approved in advance.
Furthermore, the document states that it is normal practice for a director or assistant director of schools to sign a site supervisor’s time sheets, and that the time sheet for the month of June 2021 was not approved by either director.
As a result, it was determined that Save the Children made a net overpayment of $20,147 to the Cocke County School Department, prompting the organization to notify the school department in November that the overpayment will be deducted from the next reimbursement for the 2021-2022 program year. The report states that the supervisor was terminated from her role on July 28, 2021.
As required by policy, prior approval should be obtained before working overtime, and the report states that county officials should review calculations and attempt to recover the overpayments.
A response from the director of schools is included in the report, which states that supervisors will now sign time sheets as evidence of accuracy, prior approval will be obtained before working overtime, the previous supervisor was fired and the new supervisor over the Save the Children program has been trained in accurate keeping of time sheets.
In the very last section of the 245-page report, the comptroller recommends that Cocke County should adopt a central system of accounting, budgeting and purchasing.
“Cocke County does not have a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing,” the report states. “The Division of Local Government Audit strongly believes that the adoption of a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing is a best practice that would significantly improve accountability and the quality of services provided to the citizens of Cocke County. Therefore, we recommend the adoption of the County Financial Management System of 1981 or a private act, which would provide for a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing covering all county departments.”
Any such change would need to go before the Board of Education, County Legislative Body (CLB) and the county mayor. The CLB will meet Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the County Courthouse.
