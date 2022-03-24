COCKE COUNTY—Pending favorable weather and fuel conditions, firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are planning to conduct a prescribed burn of approximately 210 acres in today Cocke County. The area to be burned is along Weavers Bend Road and the French Broad River, approximately 5.5 miles northwest of Hot Springs.
Prescribed fires are implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that prescribes specific weather and smoke dispersion conditions to exist before crews proceed. Crews are responsible for igniting vegetation, monitoring control and spread of fire and smoke, ensuring fire is held by control features, and monitoring fire behavior. Prescribed fire is used in the Cherokee National Forest for several reasons, including to reduce fire hazards, improve habitat, and to help manage for desirable vegetation.
For more information, please contact the Unaka Ranger District at (423) 638-4109 or visit: www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee.
