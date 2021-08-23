City of Newport Mayor, Roland Dykes, III, was one of many local officials who recently completed the Local Government Leadership Program (LGLP) hosted by the Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership, an agency of The University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service.
Each year, LGLP provides local government leaders with opportunities to connect, expand their leadership capacity, and learn about new and innovative leadership practices and approaches.
The city and county officials who attended this multi-day program in Knoxville were invited by UT County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) and UT Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), sister agencies of the Naifeh Center for Effective Leadership.
Each attendee received a leadership assessment profile offering insight into their leadership styles and approaches. The program also consisted of team building activities and multiple small-group sessions to explore and discuss leadership strategies, best practices, and innovative approaches.
