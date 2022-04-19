The Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Love’s Travel Stop. Members of the public, Love’s representatives and city officials joined in the celebration in welcoming the newest business to the west end of Newport.
Jerry Barger, District Manager of Love’s Travel Stop, gave a brief overview of Love’s operations across the country. There are currently 551 stores across 41 states. Barger oversees eight of those locations, six in Tennessee, one in Virginia and one in Kentucky. He said the company is marching toward 1,000 stores in the U.S.
Every Love’s location sets aside a certain dollar amount each year to give back to the community. Although the Newport location has only been open for a short amount of time, the company has already made their first contribution. Members of the local volunteer fire departments were on hand to receive a $2,000 donation.
As another way of giving back, Love’s provides all firefighters, EMS workers, police officers and military members with free fountain drinks or coffee. They are also eligible to receive a 50% discount on purchases made at Petro’s, Chester’s or Godfather’s Pizza.
