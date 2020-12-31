NEWPORT—A Washburn man is facing several charges as he was found in possession of drugs after asking a Cocke County Sheriff Deputy for a ride on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Deputy Dylan Norton came in contact with Ronnie D. Munsey, 27, Washburn, at Mr. Gas on West Highway 25/70. Deputy Norton said Munsey reportedly asked him for a ride to the Jefferson County/Cocke County line on Highway 25E.
While in route, Deputy Norton said he discovered that Munsey had an active warrant, and at that time, Munsey was placed under arrest.
A search of his person revealed a pill container that held a bag with 2.14 grams of methamphetamine inside, one pill of Suboxone and two pills of Alprazolam.
Munsey was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Upon arrival at the jail, correction’s officers searched Munsey again where they found another bag that contained .33 grams of cocaine, 22 pills of Alprazolam, five pills of Oxycodone, six Hydrocodone and a metal spoon. The correction’s officer advised the drugs and paraphernalia items were hidden among Munsey’s person.
Munsey was charged with possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, sale and delivery of drugs, possession of schedule IV, possession of schedule II (four counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.