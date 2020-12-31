NEWPORT—Tennova Healthcare recently announced the following nurses have been selected to receive their hospital’s Nursing Excellence Award: Mara Bull, RN, Jefferson Memorial Hospital; Clarissa Miracle, RN, LaFollette Medical Center; Jennifer Hartsell, RN, Newport Medical Center; Tiffany Long, RN, North Knoxville Medical Center; and Andrea Skinner, RN, Turkey Creek Medical Center. Additionally, Andrea Skinner received the organization’s National Nursing Excellence Award.
This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
“Tennova Healthcare is very fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Andrea, Clarissa, Jennifer, Mara and Tiffany among its ranks,” said Tony Benton, president and chief executive officer of Tennova’s East Tennessee Market.
“I am thankful for our nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community. With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front line heroes, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”
In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, the five Tennova nurses each received a cash prize and quintessential book on nursing, written by Florence Nightingale in 1859, that remains relevant to today’s modern nursing attitudes and skills.
