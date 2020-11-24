NEWPORT—Newport Utilities Board of Directors approved a rate adjustment for NUconnect Television Services. The rate adjustment was made to cover the increased cost of retransmission consent fees paid to the owners of the local broadcast channels.
Cable operators, including Newport Utilities, must pay TV station owners for the right to carry, or retransmit, their over-the-air signals. These fees have increased rapidly over the last decade as local stations aggressively negotiate for higher fees by leveraging their must-see content and sports rights.
“Newport Utilities is committed to negotiating the best rates for the programming our customers want while trying to avoid any situation where corporate broadcasters may temporarily remove popular programs or black out channels,” said Sharon Kyser, Newport Utilities’ Corporate Communications Manager.
“We negotiate in good faith but the process has gotten more difficult over the years as broadcasters look to maximize their income from cable providers. Meeting our customers’ requests for compelling television entertainment at a competitive rate is at the heart of our negotiations. We will continue to fight on behalf of our customers to keep rates down and maintain uninterrupted programming.”
Broadcast retransmission consent fees are a growing source of income for the local channel owners at a time when other revenue streams are shrinking. According to SNL Kagan, a global media and communications research group, broadcast retransmission fees cost U.S. consumers $11.6 billion in 2019, a 51 percent increase in a three-year period. For 2021, Newport Utilities experienced a 26% increase in broadcast retransmission fees for its NUconnect TV service. The retransmission consent fee will increase by $5.15 per month for all NUconnect TV subscribers, effective January 15, 2021.
While it is necessary to increase the cost of NUconnect TV due to the demands of the broadcasters, there will be no increase in cost for NUconnect High-Speed Internet or Telephone services at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.