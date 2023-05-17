Newport City Board of Education (NCBOE) met in regular session on Monday evening. Summer school was the main topic of discussion, as well as determining the number of students who will be attending the five-week summer session so proper preparations can be made.
Also discussed was the rescinding of the retirement of current Director of Schools, Sandra Burchette.
Principal Dustin Morrow said literacy and English Language Arts (ELA) skills will be the focus of summer school as many of those who will attend summer school will be from first through third grades. The new third grade retention law is expected to impact the number of summer school attendees as some third graders may need to attend classes during the summer to prepare for advancement into fourth grade.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas said she is planning for the summer session, and said the school system will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which is a program that allows schools participating in the National School Breakfast or School Lunch Program to provide free breakfast and lunch during summer school.
“We will receive the highest reimbursement for the plated meal,” Leas said. She pointed out it does not include paper plates or the cost of utensils and other items. Director of Schools Sandra Burchette{span} said the school had received some other funding that could be used to help supplement the summer cafeteria budget.
Systems and Assessment Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton reported that TCAP testing has been finished. He said third through fifth grades completed paper tests, while middle school grades did computer-based testing.
Pointing out that the third grade test scores were needed to determine which children would need to attend summer school to advance to fourth grade, Norton said that they expect the raw scores to be reported to them sometime on Friday.
“Third graders will be given the priority for summer school as we will have limited space,” Norton said. He said that the Ames predictive data model has been used to help them predict which students would require additional assistance.
He also pointed out that third graders who did not meet the criteria for fourth grade advancement will be given the opportunity to retake the TCAP on the computer. He said that the tests retaken on the computer will mean test results within 48 hours to determine if summer school is needed.
Norton reported that Newport Grammar School (NGS) had been selected in the three-year cycle to take the TCAP field test.
“There is the potential for a student to take a TCAP test four times by fourth grade,” he pointed out. TCAP tests are required for third through eighth grades in Tennessee. So that means that the student would be tested four times their first year of the testing.
Burchette said she was appreciative of the administrators for their detail in planning summer school. She said that the teachers are ready and excited. She explained the teachers who teach summer school rotate schedules, so one teacher is there 10 days then another teacher finishes it up.
“It allows them to teach summer school, but still enjoy the summer and get rest,” Burchette said.
“We have a good summer school program,” said Board Chair Jan Brooks. “Students want to be here. It is something to look forward to.”
Director of Schools
Burchette had announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year. However, she mentioned at the meeting she told the board she rescinded her retirement notice and would be willing to stay one more year after being asked by the board if she would be willing to rescind her notice.
Brooks said that the board had met in executive session and agreed they accepted her retraction of her retirement notice, and that a new contract would be drawn up when Newport City Attorney Terry Hurst is back from vacation. The new contract would be from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
Board member David Perryman said, “We are glad that you are staying.”
Brooks said that they hope to have a new director in place by the end of next school year to allow for a smooth transition. It was emphasized that it was only for a one-year period.
The school system has $1 million of ESSER 3.0 funds and the additional year would allow Burchette to see projects, which are underway, completed.
The director of the schools’ contract will be discussed at the board’s meeting in June.
Other business
In other business, the board approved the following:
• Accepted the retirement of Bobby Coggins effective June 30
• Accepted the retirement of Barb Williams effective July 7
• Renewed the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) Online Maintenance Agreement for 2023-2024Approved TSBA Board Policy 4.204 — Summer Instructional Programs
• Approved TSBA Board Policy 4.603 — Promotion and Retention
• Approved the NGS Book Club for fall and winter to be sponsored by Marci Murphy and Girls On The Run, an after-school enrichment program, for winter and spring also sponsored by Murphy
Next meeting
The next board meeting is June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.