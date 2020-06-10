NEWPORT—Meeting in their regularly scheduled meeting for June, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen learned the City of Newport has received a clean audit report.
The council met for nearly an hour and all members were present Tuesday night with the exception of Alderman Mike Hansel.
Independent accounting firm Brown, Jake and McDaniel PC, presented the annual audit report for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The City of Newport’s annual audit consists of all of the City of Newport’s facilities, Newport Grammar School and Newport Utilities.
Frank McDaniels presented the audit report and announced there were no findings. McDaniels also complimented the City of Newport and said the city is in better shape financially than in previous years.
East Tennessee Artscapes Program Director Gretta Carr came before the council to ask them to consider a mural in downtown Newport. According to Carr, the mural will be on the side of a yoga studio located at 325 East Broadway. The mural will feature a botanical theme featuring passionflowers, and will be painted by local artist, Shannon Kelley. The mural will be funded by private donors.
Council voted to accept Carr’s proposal.
Community Develop Director Gary Carver reported that construction at the Tanner Building will be complete by mid July. Carver also stated that Walters State will also be ready for classes to begin in August at the Tanner Building.
Council members also heard the second reading and held a public hearing regarding the budget for the City of Newport’s 2020-21 fiscal year. Members voted unanimously to accept the budget.
During the meeting Rick Carr and Randall Freeman were re-appointed to the Newport Planning Commission and Alderman Steve Smith was appointed to the Cocke County Partnership Board.
Council members also voted to place early learning signage at Newport City Park. The project is funded by Rural Accelerator Leadership.
