PARROTTSVILLE—Members of Parrottsville’s town council decided to cancel Heritage Days during a special called virtual meeting Monday morning.
Mayor Dewayne Daniel said it would be too difficult to monitor those that attend the festival and adequately distance vendors.
“We always have a lot of people attend that event, and social distancing our vendors would be very difficult in the park,” Daniel said.
“I think we need to put it off for this year and look to next year.”
Alderman Thad Balch made a motion to cancel the event, which passed unanimously.
During the mayor’s report, Daniel said that smoke testing for the town’s sewer system is going well.
The tests did reveal that the pump station near East Tennessee Metal is having issues.
Daniel hopes to get the excess water around the pump drained so it can be repaired in the very near future.
Daniel also briefly discussed several grants the town has applied for through the state.
He said the town is eligible for a rural planning initiative grant that would pay for infrastructure studies. The town hopes to extend sidewalks to the Dollar General store near Highway 321.
Parrottsville has also applied for a tourism enhancement grant with the assistance of the City of Newport and the Cocke County Partnership.
State Senator Steve Southerland and Representative Jeremy Faison recently announced that Parrottsville will receive a significant Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to improve community livability.
The grant totaling $177,320 will be used to purchase equipment to improve fire protection services in Parrottsville.
“Fire protection is a critical need for our citizens,” said Southerland and Faison in a joint statement.
“This kind of infrastructure is very important not only to the safety and well-being of our citizens but also to the overall economic development of our county. We are pleased these funds are forthcoming, and appreciate the excellent work by our local officials in helping to secure these funds and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s attention to this needed project.”
The town also received $36,000 in CARES Act funding.
Mayor Daniel hopes to use the funds to renovate the former Cureton home that will become the new town hall.
The building needs to be ADA compliant to be suitable as a gathering place.
Parrottsville will soon post bids for the work that needs to be done to the structure.
The next council meeting for Parrottsville will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.
The meeting will be held at the current town hall.
