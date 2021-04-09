Tennessee Arts Commission and Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee are proud to sponsor Art: A Drive by Gallery, April 10 and April 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Local artists will be displaying artwork in a variety of mediums for view and purchase.
Covid precautions will be observed. Drive by each gallery location in the convenience and safety of your own vehicle, with space to have socially distant interaction with the artists as well.
Art is an important human activity. The true purpose of art is one of resilience. Humans have continually returned to art-making as one way to repair and recover from the inescapable physical, emotional, interpersonal and spiritual challenges of life.
Cosmic Ties Boutique in Cosby and Wildwater Rafting Company in Hartford are graciously hosting the events. Each venue has locally owned restaurants at hand for purchasing refreshments.
Cosmic Ties is located at 4405 Hooper Hwy, Cosby, next to the Cosby Post Office, and is easily accessible from I-40 via the Foothills Parkway. Wildwater Rafting Company is located at 880 Hartford Road and is easily accessible from I-40, exit 447. Support CWEET, local artists and economies by participating in Art: A Drive by Gallery.
Here's a sneak peek into a couple of our featured artists:
Joanne Dobes is a fibers artist living and working in Cocke County for the last 10 years. She received her BFA with a concentration in sculpture and fiber arts from ETSU and is a K-8 Visual Arts instructor for Cosby schools.
Daniel Crisp is a candid and wildlife photographer, musician, and visionary artist. He served in the US Navy, and he received his BA in Sociology from UT Knoxville in 2018. Daniel's love of photography he attributes to his mother, Teresa, who gave him his first camera.
Check out Clean Water Expected in East Tennessee facebook page for more selected artist biographies.
CWEET works for the benefit of all living things by honoring the basic ecological concept that all life is interconnected. CWEET supports work for healthy environmental, socially diverse and thriving economic Appalachian communities. Our work is based on the values of empowerment, self-determination, respect, compassion and ultimately love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.