COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Public Safety Committee met last week to discuss the response time of First Call Ambulance Service.
Commissioner Casey Gilliam told fellow committee members that a family in the Cosby community recently made an emergency call due to a loved one going into cardiac arrest.
He said the family was told First Call was en route, but received a separate call saying Gatlinburg EMS had been dispatched to the residence.
Gilliam was told that no ambulance responded to the scene.
Commissioner Norman Smith researched the call and found that all four ambulances available to the county were in service at other emergency calls.
Lindsay Ellison, General Manager of First Call, confirmed there were four critical calls occurring at the same time that left the service without an available ambulance to respond to the call.
She said that COVID-19 has drastically changed the process in which patients are transported and dropped off at local hospitals including Newport Medical.
“Things are different now than they were a year ago,” Ellison said.
“You could drop the patient off and be gone to the next call before, but now COVID has created a 45 minute wait time at Newport Medical Center. They are operating a 15 bed ER out of four to five rooms. The patient has to stay on our stretcher until a room comes available.”
Ellison noted that Cosby Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched on the call to provide CPR to the individual at the scene.
She told the committee that response times have gotten better in recent months as First Call is ready to go within one minute on day time calls, and within two minutes for calls overnight.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger said the circumstances surrounding the call were unfortunate due to the lack of an available ambulance. His concern was over the way First Call’s dispatch handle the call. Family members told Clevenger that dispatch said an ambulance was en route.
He said First Call needs to be realistic with callers when it comes to response times.
“There were some terrible circumstances surrounding this call, but you knew it would be some time before an ambulance could respond,” Clevenger said.
“They were told by dispatch an ambulance was en route. They need to tell them a time frame, because if it’s more than 30 to 45 minutes they should transport the individual themselves. Don’t say en route when you know it’s not.”
Ellison agreed with Clevenger and said she would make that suggestion to dispatchers.
She said Newport’s Fire Department is able to respond to medical calls, but many county volunteer departments are not. It is even an issue with the County Fire Department.
Commissioner Smith said each of these departments need trained individuals and it should be up to the county to enforce the issue with County Fire.
He went on to say County Fire is a resource that is not being utilized as much as it should be.
Ellison told the committee that First Call continues to be plagued by lift assist calls for individuals that do not need medical attention.
The month of December saw an increase of more than 100 calls for non-emergency lift assists.
“Some in the community are using us to lift them to put them in cars to go to town, or having us take them back into their home once they return,” Ellison said.
Commissioner Clevenger said this issue needs to be dealt with moving forward. He called it a “criminal misuse of the ambulance service” by these individuals.
Clevenger said it might be possible to have the Sheriff’s Office issue a citation or warning when misuse occurs.
The County Legislative Body created a resolution some months ago that would allow First Call to charge for non-emergency lift assists.
The individual would be charged after the second call in one month. Ellison said First Call is exploring the best options in terms of billing to enforce the fee.
Members of the committee also discussed the Civil Service Board that oversees the Sheriff’s Office.
Clevenger said the board was created in 2010 and was to have three members that served one, two and three year terms.
He said the same board has been in place since its inception.
The committee voted to replace all three members.
The first will be replaced this month, with the other two being replaced at six month intervals.
Further discussion and approval will be needed by the full CLB, which meets Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.