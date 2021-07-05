The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is presenting information related to business opportunities specific to rural Tennessee. Join the department’s Consumer and Industry Services, Business Development, and Forestry divisions to learn more about business opportunities related to: Retail Food, Forest Products, Food Manufacturing, Produce, Hemp, Horticulture, Livestock, Bees and more.
The meeting will be held on July 14 at noon in the Cocke County High School Auditorium.For more information, please contact the Business Development Division at 615-837-5160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.