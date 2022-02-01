Several advocacy groups recently joined Alzheimer’s Tennessee for a special ceremony to honor Rep. Jeremy Faison. The group recognized Faison for helping make the statewide Silver Alert system a reality.
The Silver Alert Law took effect July 1, 2021 and is already helping to find missing individuals who have wandered due to dementia, physical impairment or disability.
Faison was the primary sponsor for the Silver Alert bill in the Tennessee House of Representatives. A prior family history with Alzheimer’s led Faison to push for the Silver Alert to become law.
Janice Wade-Whitehead serves as CEO and President of Alzheimer’s Tennessee. During the ceremony she provided statistics showing that 45 Silver Alerts were issued across the state before the end of 2021. A total of 41 individuals were returned home safely to their family members.
For more information on the Tennessee Silver Alert, visit the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s website. For more information on Alzheimer’s Tennessee, visit https://www.alztennessee.org.
