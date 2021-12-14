Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop at Layman Way and North Hwy 321 on a black passenger vehicle that committed a traffic violation.
He made contact with the driver, Curt Huff, and front seat passenger, Chlorissa Nicole Sartain. Damron asked both individuals for identification to which Sartain said she didn’t have any on her person, but could give her date of birth and social security number.
Damron placed Sartain in the back of his patrol car to further investigate the situation. He asked Huff to step out and questioned him as to how he knew Sartain. Huff stated he picked Sartain up from a friends house and they were “going to her grandparents home in Parrottsville.” Huff gave Damron consent to search the vehicle where he found crystal like rocks suspected to be methamphetamine in the passenger seat, passenger door, passenger floor board and center console.
Damron walked back to his patrol vehicle to check on Sartain and noticed she had her eyes closed and her head was against the window. Damron ask her to step out of the car so he could place her in handcuffs. As she was being detained Damron noticed a crystal like rock in the seat where she was sitting.
