On Wednesday, June 9, 120 children in grades K–7 participating in Save the Children’s summer learning programs will take part in a special literacy day, where they will select their very own free books from Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company. This is all in effort to keep children excited about summer reading and ensure book ownership.
The event will be held at Edgemont School, located at 375 Carson Springs Rd., Newport, TN 37821, and begin at 8:30 a.m. This book distribution event is part of the free Scholastic Summer Reading program (www.scholastic.com/summer), which, in partnership with Save the Children, has committed to donate a total of 100,000 books.
