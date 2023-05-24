City of Newport Animal Control Director Lisa Layman is shown with Pookie. Pookie, a pit bull terrier, is about three years old. She is one of the many dogs available for adoption at the local facility.
City of Newport Animal Control has partnered with Pets for Patriots to support the adoption of the most overlooked shelter animals by veterans in our community. The partnership aligns with the City of Newport Animal Control’s values to give every eligible pet the chance to find a permanent home where it will get the love and attention it deserves.
“We are honored to partner with Pets for Patriots. We want each and every veteran to know that we thank them for their military service and that we support them,” said Newport City Animal Control Director Lisa Layman.
Pets for Patriots recognizes the City of Newport Animal Control’s shared passion for giving our country’s veterans renewed purpose through the adoption of a companion pet. By joining forces with Pets for Patriots, the City of Newport Animal Control will offer a free dog collar and leash, cat collar and cat pet carrier and free bandana to veterans who adopt program-eligible dogs and cats through the partnership.
Animals eligible for adoption through Pets for Patriots include cats and dogs that are adults, special needs or long-term homeless pets, as well as larger breed dogs. The program is open to veterans from World War II to those currently on active duty.
“We help shelters inspire the adoption of the more overlooked animals in their care,” said Pets for Patriots Executive Director Beth Zimmerman. “At the same time, veterans find a new sense of purpose through the unconditional love of a shelter pet who has been given a second or maybe even a third chance at life.”
Veterans must apply to Pets for Patriots online and provide the relevant eligibility documents. Approval typically takes no more than two business days, after which veterans can then visit the City of Newport Animal Control to find their new best friend.
The City of Newport Animal Control is open Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch both of those days. The facility is also open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Layman said the facility currently has 11 dogs and 15 cats and kittens available for adoption. Some of the dogs available include a husky, a shepherd mix, blue heeler, hound, pit bull and various mixed breed dogs.
“We look forward to seeing these pets find new homes and our veterans finding a new pet to spend time with,” Layman said.
The City of Newport Animal Control has a Facebook page. You can reach the City of Newport Animal Control at (423) 625-8444.
