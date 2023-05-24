City of Newport Animal Control has partnered with Pets for Patriots to support the adoption of the most overlooked shelter animals by veterans in our community. The partnership aligns with the City of Newport Animal Control’s values to give every eligible pet the chance to find a permanent home where it will get the love and attention it deserves.

“We are honored to partner with Pets for Patriots. We want each and every veteran to know that we thank them for their military service and that we support them,” said Newport City Animal Control Director Lisa Layman.

