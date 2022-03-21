Warmer weather signals the return of a new rafting season in Cocke County, and owners recently gathered to receive their operating permits for 2022.
Eleven companies—Rapid Expeditions, LLC, Five Rivers Adventures, Big Creek Expeditions, Inc., Rafting in the Smokies, Big Bear Rafting, Rip Roaring Whitewater Adventures, Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited, Nantahala Outdoor Center, River Rat, Outdoor Adventures and Wildwater LTD—have signed off on the required paperwork and received their permits.
Cocke County Clerk Shaleè McClure and Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway, met with business owners and helped facilitate the permit process. It should be a good season for the companies who offer rafting trips down the Pigeon River from their Hartford headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.