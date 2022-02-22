The man charged with killing his neighbor in a fatal shooting pleaded not guilty at a court arraignment Tuesday morning. The trial for James Dennard Raspberry, 65, has been set for Nov. 30.
Raspberry is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated assault and six counts of especially aggravated kidnapping in the September death of Joseph Carter, a 35-year-old husband and father who lived next door to Raspberry.
According to reports, Raspberry shot Carter as he was sitting in a parked van about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Carter’s home in Del Rio, about 15 miles southeast of Newport. Wife Mary Carter told a 911 operator two of their children ran from the vehicle, but their 10-month-old child was still strapped in the van, crying, and her husband was not moving. The 12-count indictment makes numerous references to a semi-automatic rifle.
