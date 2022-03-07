Pending favorable weather and fuel conditions, firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest are expecting a window of opportunity from March through May 15 to conduct several prescribed burns. This list of burn units is dynamic, but these are the areas most likely to be burned during this period.
Prescribed fires are implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that prescribes specific weather and smoke dispersion conditions to exist before crews proceed. Crews are responsible for igniting vegetation, monitoring control and spread of fire and smoke, ensuring fire is held by control features, and monitoring fire behavior. Prescribed fire is used in the Cherokee National Forest for several reasons, including to reduce fire hazards, improve habitat, and to help manage for desirable vegetation.
Areas in Cocke County scheduled to be burned over the next two months include Weavers Bend (90 acres), Meadow Creek (700 acres), Capps Branch (750 acres), Little Clifty A/B (850 acres), Big Creek 1 (8 acres) and Gillot Branch Piles (undisclosed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.