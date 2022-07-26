The Petty Family Foundation Moonshine Run will be a two-day event this year with many of the activities taking place at Adventure Distilling Company in Cosby. Hundreds attended the event last year, which raised $40,000 for local organizations. This year’s goal is to raise $75,000. NASCAR legend Richard Petty will be on hand once again to meet with lucky VIP guests. Petty, pictured at center, will also be joined by local moonshiners Eric “Digger” Manes and Mark Ramsey.
The Petty Family Foundation and Adventure Distilling Company are partnering once again to host a fun filled weekend for car and moonshine enthusiasts. The annual event features meet and greets with several of the local moonshiners like Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes, and for the lucky few who have secured VIP tickets, a special one-on-one with NASCAR legend Richard Petty.
Due to the overwhelming success of last year’s event, the 2022 event will be stretched across two days. Festivities will kick off Friday, August 19 at Adventure Distilling with live music and a silent auction. Saturday promises to be special as the moonshine run kicks off at the distillery and visits many spots across Cocke County. Following the trip, quests will return to the distillery for an action packed night filled with food, music and another auction. Up for grabs will be several pieces of NASCAR memorabilia autographed by the king.
