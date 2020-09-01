NEWPORT—A Newport man and woman are facing driving under the influence charges following an investigation that occurred on Monday, Aug. 31.
Lt. Max Laughter and Sgt. Wes Keys were dispatched to the area of Wright Road concerning an unresponsive female inside a vehicle.
Lt. Laughter said he found Brandi Jean Ellison, 42, Moonglow Road, passed out in the driver seat of a PT Crusier with the door open and hood up.
According to the report, Ellison had slurred speech and could not keep her eyes open. Ellison then admitted to “shooting up” Opana.
Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Ellison and she performed poorly on all testS given.
During the investigation, Sgt. Keys reported a gold Buick arrived on scene and a male, identified as Roscoe Davis, 64, Wright Road, exited the vehicle and approached deputies.
According to the report, Davis had an odor of alcohol about his person.
Deputies then administered a field sobriety test to Davis and he performed poorly on all tests given as well.
Both Davis and Ellison were placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
