Editor’s Note: The following is a continuation of the Plain Talk’s coverage of the Cocke County Republican Party Candidate Forum, which took place on Thursday, March 24. Below are the questions and responses from candidates running for the following offices: Cocke County Sheriff, 4th/5th District Chancellor, General Sessions Judge, General Sessions Clerk, County Clerk and Superintendent of Roads. Additionally, comments from unopposed candidates are included.
NEWPORT—The evening opened with remarks from candidates running unopposed for their particular office. In this case, the room heard from Public Defender Becca Lee, Register of Deeds Mark McGaha and Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease.
All three are running as incumbents, and each candidate gave a brief speech regarding who they were and their duties in office.
McGaha updated the attendees on the advancements his office has made in back scanning old records to aid in digitization. Nease shared that her office has made progress in streamlining the payment process by accepting card payments and improving the accessibility of court records and dockets.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney General Candidate Michael Shults was absent from the forum, but incumbent Jimmy B. Dunn spoke briefly to the crowd about his bid for reelection.
“I’m at home away from home right here,” Dunn said of the courtroom.
“I feel more comfortable in this courtroom than I do in most other places in the world, except for home and the church.”
Dunn shared his experience with the crowd, stating that he’s been the District Attorney General for 16 years, and he was the Assistant District Attorney General for another 17 years prior.
“I have been fortunate to live the dream. And my dream is to come back to my hometown and walk down the street and enforce the laws of the State of Tennessee. I’m very privileged, and I thank all of you for that,” Dunn said.
“You all know what I’ve done for the past 30 or so years, and I promise I will continue doing the same thing. I read the law, I know the law and I will enforce the law.”
State Representative Jeremy Faison also spoke regarding his bid for re-election to the State House of Representatives, District 11. He addressed Governor Lee’s recent 30-day suspension of sales taxes at grocery stores, adding that Tennessee is the lowest taxed state in the lower 48 states, second only to Alaska in the entire nation.
“We’ve done away with every tax you can imagine, and we have more money now in the bank, your money, than ever before. And that’s why we’re giving back,” Faison said.
Faison closed by thanking the local politicians for coming to the forum and encouraging the crowd to be involved in their community.
Moderator Kenny Cody spoke briefly to the crowd before the questioning portion of the event, laying the ground rules for the candidates. Each office would be given a set of questions, and candidates would take turns answering each question.
“This is not a debate… we’ve got to hear from every candidate, we can’t get into banter, we can’t get some sort of screaming match or argumentation. I don’t think any of these people here would do that,” Cody said.
COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF
In the race for Cocke County Sheriff, Chief Deputy C.J. Ball spoke to the crowd, sharing his accomplishments in his time with the department. He included a brief recap of his time with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, which reaches back to his start in 2000 under Sheriff D.C. Ramsey as a Corrections Officer.
“During my time as Chief, I’ve had the opportunity to learn a whole lot about what it takes to run a Sheriff’s Office. One, you have to have the knowledge of what it takes to run the office to run it. That’s the only way you can be successful,” Ball said.
He recapped his experience in grant writing and recent projects through the Drug Fund, including the recent outfitting of body cams for each officer. He also addressed the CCSO’s use of a technology grant to equip each cruiser with a laptop with internet access.
“This way, instead of the officers having been in Del Rio or Grassy Fork or Cosby, they don’t have to drive all the way to town to do their reporting now. They can do that in a store parking lot; they can do it in a church parking lot. That gives them more presence out in the county, instead of at the courthouse,” Ball said.
Ball also shared his work in developing drug rehab programs in the county, including the first Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) in the state of Tennessee.
He addressed several other grants that the CCSo has accessed, including a BVE grant for ballistic vests, and a grant from the mayor’s office to provide more rehabilitation in the County Jail.
He addressed the current disparity in pay between CCSO deputies and those of surrounding counties.
“We are the most underpaid department, I guarantee you, in the state of Tennessee. Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, they start their officers at 50-something thousand dollars a year, OK? We’re starting our men and women out at $28,000. That’s how you get such a high turnover rate. But you know, working with commissioners, being able to work with the mayor, and working with county people and citizens, if you can show them you’re working, they’re not going to have a problem with them getting a raise. That’s a thing we’ve got to look at,” Ball said.
Ball closed by thanking the crowd for their participation in the forum.
Ball’s opponent in the race, Hollis Emmons, was absent.
FOURTH AND FIFTH JUDICIARY DISTRICT CHANCELLOR
For the Fourth and Fifth Judiciary District Chancellor race to replace Telford Forgety, Jr., both Nick Black and Jim Ripley were present, with Black speaking first.
Cody’s first question for the candidates regarded their inspiration to run for the position.
Black introduced himself to the crowd, sharing his journey through law school and back to his hometown of Maryville, where he practices law now. He shared that his decision to run for the position had been brewing since he was a child watching his grandmother, who was the Circuit Court Clerk for Loudon County in the 1980s.
“Being a judge is, I think as far as lawyers, it’s a career goal for many of us. I come from a family that is active in public service, both sides of my family, my in-laws, my parents… I’m on the school board in Maryville, I’ve been there for six years,” Black said.
Next, the candidates were questioned regarding their applicable experience to the position.
Black stated that he had been practicing in several districts across the state and had seen numerous judges across those districts.
“I love being in the courtroom. I feel more comfortable, let me tell you, sitting there than I do standing here,” he said as he gestured to the desks.
He appealed to his breadth of experience across courts and districts, having tried cases in General Sessions and Circuit Court, though he stated his practice focuses more on matters of the Chancery Court, such as family law and contracts.
Cody’s final question regarded the timing of the candidates bid for election, asking “why now?”
Black shared that Chancellor Forgety’s retirement was a big reason for his bid.
“I respect him enough, and I think to face an incumbent, you’ve got to have a reason to challenge them, and there was no reason there,” Black said.
In his closing remarks, Black summarized his platform, calling himself a “conservative Republican,” and a “true believer.”
“In seeking this position, you know I am not a politician, I don’t feel comfortable as a conservative politician, but my convictions as a conservative Republican I think resonate in this kind of a community. I know that you all believe like I believe, and I’m going to say tonight that I am the more conservative candidate in this race. I say that without any equivocation… I am studious, I am patient, I listen, I want to listen. I believe that I have the temperament to do this job, and I would ask you tonight to believe in me, believe that this is what I’ve been called to do,” Black said.
Attorney Jim Ripley of Sevierville spoke after Black addressing each question. He shared that his inspiration came from the judges he practices in front of. He called upon the names of Judge William Holt and Judge Kenneth Porter. Ripley shared a story of a time he was reprimanded by Judge Porter for speaking to the court clerk during a case, which he said was acceptable in Judge Holt’s court. He also named Judges Ben Hooper and Carter Moore as inspirations and as mentors.
Ripley also shared the story of his first jury trial in Newport, for which his client was late.
“When we walked in that door, Judge Holt was sitting right there. He had filled this [jury] box with the good citizens of Cocke County, the jurors, they were waiting. Our opponents were sitting here. And everybody was just staring at me when I walked in. And Judge Holt said ‘thank you for joining us, this morning, Mr. Ripley,’” he said, closing his answer to the first question.
With regards to his experience, Ripley shared that he has tried multiple jury trials in all five counties in the district: Sevier, Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Blount Counties.
“I have had court appeals to the Supreme Court. I have a breadth of experience that is frankly way beyond that of my opponent. I know the lawyers in the five counties that I would be practicing in, like the good Attorney General here,” Ripley said, gesturing to Attorney General Dunn.
“I’ve known him for a long time. I’ve known the people of these counties; I’ve known the people of Cocke County. I know what you experience, I know what your problems are, what your needs are, and I have a unique understanding of these five counties because I’ve been in these five counties.”
In response to Cody’s question about timing, Ripley shared that Chancellor Forgety had called him directly asking him to run for the position.
“Telford Forgety is endorsing me, he has endorsed me, and he believes that I can do this job right. When you put on a black robe, and you get back there and you sit in judgment of other human beings, you’d better be ready for it. You’d better have your heart ready; you’d better have your soul ready. That is a huge, huge honor, but a huge responsibility. I’ve lived long enough, I believe strongly enough, that I believe I can do this job, and I can do it well,” Ripley said.
In his closing remarks, Ripley shared that he wants to make a difference and reminded the crowd that his experience is more centered in Chancery Court.
“I’m willing to work to make a difference in this community. As you drive home tonight, take a look around. See if you see any of my opponent’s signs anywhere. You’ll see mine, because I’ve been working to earn your vote,” Ripley said in closing.
COCKE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS JUDGE
Next was consideration for the County General Sessions Court Judge office. Both Judge Brad Davidson and Mark Strange were present, with Judge Davidson speaking first.
In his opening remarks, Davidson gave his background to the crowd, sharing that he’s been in the position for eight years.
“I really enjoy it, I really like helping people. The most I get to help people, I think, is in Juvenile Court,” Davidson said.
Davidson shared his educational background, with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M. He told his story of transitioning from Chemical Engineering to Law after being transferred seven times over 17 years. He obtained his Law degree in Chicago and came to work in Cocke County.
Cody’s second question regarded the candidates’ decision to seek this specific position.
“Why this position? Well, I have this position right now, and I like it,” Davidson joked.
“I don’t know what else to say, I really enjoy it.”
Davidson shared that he ran for the position eight years ago because he already knew the ins and outs of the job from his time in other courts.
“I want to keep on doing it, and that’s why I’m running for this job again.”
Cody then asked what experiences with the Cocke County voters have helped the candidates the most.
Davidson shared how much he enjoys helping families be reunited and seeing people earn their driver’s license.
“That’s what I think is the answer to your question,” Davidson said with a pause.
“My opponent is a nice guy, but he has not spent any time, never stepped foot in three of the four courts we do in General Sessions Court. And you don’t learn on the job when you’re holding someone’s life in your hands. You make a decision for somebody and it affects their life,” Davidson said.
In his closing remarks Davidson spoke about his efforts to keep the jail population manageable.
“You’ve heard all the complaints about our jail. I do not want it to get overcrowded to where fights break out and lawsuits happen, and we’re pressured by the Feds sooner rather than later to build a $50 million justice center. I see no reason to accelerate that process, and we’re doing our best. Tax payers in Cocke County can’t afford fifty million dollars, I’m sorry,” Davidson closed.
Davidson’s opponent, Mark Strange, introduced himself as a lifelong Cocke County resident. He was a member of the United Stated Air Force and received his college degree in 2008 from Tusculum College. He earned his Law Degree from Lincoln Memorial in 2014 before coming back to Cocke County and working for Attorney General Dunn.
“The primary reason I want to be a judge: I love this town. I love the people in it. I love everything about Newport, Tennessee; Cosby, Grassy Fork… This is the place that I chose to come back to. This is the place that I want to raise my family,” Strange said.
“I consider my opponent a friend. I don’t have a bad thing to say about the man, but I do feel that, given the opportunity, I can make some changes and we can make things run a little bit better and offer a little bit better programs for the people we come into contact with on a daily basis.”
With regards to his decision to run for the specific position, Strange referred again to the people of the county.
“When you care about something as much as I care about this county, you want to see the best brought to light. I feel… with the programs that I intend to enact if I get elected, those are the programs that I think can make this county go to the next step,” Strange said.
Strange addressed the frequency at which General Court sees issues with addiction, and shared that anything the system can do to help should not be taken lightly.
“While there may be a little bit of a learning curve if I’m elected, you know what you do? You put your boots on and go to work. That’s what you do.”
In response to Cody’s question about what has helped him most, Strange said that being involved with the people in the community has had a great impact on him.
He then pivoted in response to Davidson’s comments.
“You’ve got to listen to testimony, and you’ve got to make an informed decision based on the evidence that’s put before you. All four courts, that’s what you’re going to do. You’re going to take the rule of law, you’re going to apply it to those facts, and you’re going to make a determination,” Strange said.
“My opponent talks about children, and how much he loves children. I have been involved with the kids of this community since I came home from the military in 1998… I take great pride in everything that I leave my fingerprints on, and it will be no different if elected for General Sessions Court. I will take great pride, I will listen to the evidence, I will apply the rule of law, and I will make an informed decision based on what is put before me.”
In his brief closing remarks, Strange addressed Davidson’s comments about his time as a policeman and in Criminal Court, stating that he was proud of his time in those positions.
“I was a policeman for 17 years of my life, and it formed a part of who I am. The United States Air Force formed part of who I am. My family’s struggles formed a part of who I am. Growing up in Cocke County poor formed a part of who I am,” Strange said.
COCKE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT CLERK
The candidates for General Sessions Court Clerk, who would be the successor to Frankie “Peachie” Cody, each gave a brief overview of their experience and qualifications for the position.
Speaking first was Brenda Ramsey, Cody’s Chief Deputy Clerk in Sessions Court. Ramsey has worked in the office for 26 years, and she gave the crowd an overview of her duties.
“I do all the book work; I am the bookkeeper. I write checks, I do monthly reports, weekly reports, yearly reports. I do all the reports to the County, to the City, to the State… I answer to the auditor; we’ve never had a bad audit,” Ramsey said.
She went on to remind the crowd that she stands in for Mrs. Cody at times, handling all the responsibilities that the office includes in those times.
“At the end of the day, I love what I do. I enjoy my job, and I would love to have your vote.
Kenny Cody’s first question for the candidates regarded changes that the candidate would make to the office if they were elected. Ramsey listed a few areas that needed to be updated, especially the need for the ability to accept electronic payments.
“We need to work on trying to, I think, deal a little bit more with law enforcement and our dockets… those are the main things,” she said.
Ramsey’s opponent in the race is Angela Mathis, who acts as the Chief Deputy Clerk for the General Court, also under Mrs. Cody.
In her opening remarks, Mathis shared information on her family and her background as a banker before she began working in the Clerk’s office.
“I’ve worked through a bank robbery, so I can handle stress,” Mathis joked. She explained that she works primarily in Juvenile Court, which requires a certain temperament. She accredited the reason for her bid to her father, who was the fifth district road commissioner for the county at one time.
“Mrs. Cody has faith in me, too. And with my husband’s help and the good lord above, I’ll try my best to do the best for you all if you vote for me,” Mathis said.
In response to Cody’s first question about changes, Mathis echoed Ramsey’s sentiments.
“[Ramsey]’s absolutely right about all of it. Every word she said is right,” Mathis said. She shared that her main goal would be to make the office more computer friendly by allowing online payments.
“We have people coming through from other states, you know we are a tourist corridor. Driving infractions and such, they can do it online, they can do it by phone. Anything like that, that’s going to be a help,” she said.
Mathis reiterated that both she and Ramsey seem to want the same things for the office.
“One thing that I say when I’m out campaigning and talking to everybody: We’re both a good choice, I’d just rather you vote for me,” Mathis said with a laugh.
Both candidates gave very brief closing statements, as Ramsey reiterated her experience in that exact office, and Mathis asserted that, while there would be something of a learning curve, she’d be ready to learn the subtle differences in the office given the opportunity.
COCKE COUNTY CLERK
Shalee’ McClure and Lesley Hedgepath Wylie took turns speaking about the County Clerk race. As the incumbent, McClure spoke first.
She gave the crowd her background in the Clerk’s office, reaching all the way back to her time waiting tables in Gatlinburg before taking the job at the Courthouse.
McClure thanked her staff for supporting her, and she mentioned that she has the support of former County Clerk, Jan Brockwell. She went on to emphasize the care she takes to serve the people who come to her office.
“I want to be good to the people, and I want my girls to be good to the people, and treat them like they’re somebody. Because you don’t know, and I’m saying this from being at a point in my life, that one word could turn it all around for the person in front of you,” McClure said.
Cody asked the candidates about changes that have been or would be made to the office.
McClure spoke about the recent installation of a kiosk in the courthouse to allow citizens to conduct certain transactions away from the window. She went on to mention her involvement with rafting in the community.
She closed her answer with a statement on what she will and will not tolerate.
“I don’t like bullies; I won’t stand for a bully. And I will stand up for my people. What’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong,” she said.
Lesley Hedgepath Wylie, who worked in the County Clerk’s office for over 20 years, spoke briefly about what she would bring to the office.
“I would be on the job daily, unless there was a sickness in my family. I would work to cross-train the employees to handle any transaction, so if someone is on vacation it would be taken care of. And all employees would be treated with respect, and treated fairly,” Wylie said.
In her response to Cody’s question and her closing remarks, she once again spoke briefly.
“I feel it is the right time for me to run for this office and give the citizens of Cocke County a new approach to the Clerk’s office. I feel officials should be elected by citizens, and I also feel that customer service needs to be improved, and that all citizens should be treated with respect and kindness. I have 20+ years of experience working in the clerk’s office, and I can fill any seat,” Wylie said.
COCKE COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT OF ROADS
The final Q&A of the night was for the office of Superintendent of Roads. Incumbent Dwayne “Bullet” McCallister spoke first, followed by Newport Street Department Supervisor Rick McGaha.
McCallister, in his opening statements, shared that he has held the office for three years and has 33 years experience in the department, reaching back to his start when he was 21 years old.
Cody’s first question asked what voters can do to stay informed about what goes into sustaining the roads.
McCallister urged the public to reach out with questions, either by calling the Highway Department or by visiting his website.
In his closing statements, McCallister shared why he chose to run for re-election.
“I started working with the highway Department when I was 21 years old, and I’ll soon be 59 years old. It’s pretty much all I know,” he said.
“I just love serving the people of Cocke County, and it’s been a pleasure. I really appreciate the opportunity.”
McGaha opened by addressing changes he would make, including daily meetings with foremen to keep a strong line of communication.
“I believe in doing work orders, so you can know what jobs are done or not,” McGaha said.
In response to Cody’s question about how the public can stay informed, McGaha said he would allow the public to call him directly.
“I believe in, if you’re going to fix something, do it right the first time. I won’t fix it today and then be back tomorrow to fix it again. That’s one thing I’m big on. The county’s poor anyway, we don’t need to pay to fix something two or three times,” McGaha said.
With his closing statements, McGaha shared that he originally didn’t plan to run for the office, but several people had asked him to.
“I’m fair, I’m honest, I’ll treat everybody the same,” he said.
“I think I can make a change if y’all give me the opportunity, I really do,” he closed.
As the forum came to a close, Kenny Cody took the podium again to thank the crowd for coming before bringing the forum to a close.
