COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has awarded a $500,000 HOME Program grant to make much-needed repairs to substandard homes for elderly and disabled residents of Cocke County.
The HOME program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered in part in Tennessee by THDA. During the most recent funding round, THDA awarded 17 competitive HOME grants statewide totaling $7.7 million.
“Providing safe, decent housing is important for all Tennesseans, and with the help of these HOME funds, Cocke County will be able to ensure more of its residents have access to just that,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said.
Cocke County plans to use the funds to renovate or rebuild up to 15 single-family homes located within non-municipal areas of the county. The project will benefit very-low and low-income individuals that do not have the financial resources to make needed improvements to their residences.
TCAC will administer the grant on behalf of the Cocke County government.
“We are looking forward to working with him and the county staff to make sure that we help as many Cocke County residents as we possibly can,” Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation Executive Director Retha Patton said. “Without this money, these repairs wouldn’t get made.”
The county plans to hold a public meeting to outline application procedures and grant guidelines on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the circuit court courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
Once applications are received, a priority list will be formed based on the level of rehabilitation work required, as well as each applicant’s socioeconomic factors.
“Homeowner rehabilitation assistance is open to all residents of Cocke County, and everyone interested should plan to attend and learn more about the assistance available through the HOME program funds,” Patton said.
Interested residents will able to pick up an application for the grant program at the meeting. TCAC staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the program and discuss potential applicants’ personal qualifications.
To qualify, applicants must own their home and have household incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income when adjusted for family size. All completed work will meet local and state building codes requirements, and will be inspected by a qualified inspector.
All types of manufactured housing are not eligible and do not qualify for the HOME funding assistance at this time. Additionally, homes that cannot be brought up to code will not be considered for the project.
Financial assistance for home repairs will be provided in the form of a deferred grant that is forgivable at 20 percent per year over five years if the homeowner remains in compliance.
HOME grants must be used for the production, preservation, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low and very low income families and individuals.
