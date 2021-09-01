DEL RIO—Del Rio Elementary School began this school year in a slippery fashion with a 100 foot slip-n-slide.
On Tuesday, August 10 students and staff hosed down and soaped up for a thrilling ride down the back hill of the Del Rio School grounds.
Lower grades came first and tried out their slip-n-slide skills. Then, upper grades came and enjoyed the fun.
Before it was all said and done, all grades were enjoying “Sliding into a Great Year” together. Students could transition from the water slide to the playground area.
Music was playing while popsicles and drinks were available to all. The group was blessed with great weather and children enjoyed the day.
