COCKE COUNTY—Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority has provided meals to seniors in the county for many years.
With the recent outbreak of Coronavirus, those meals have become even more important.
Meals on Wheels currently serves five meals a week to the homes of 55 seniors in Cocke County.
Funding for the program was recently increased due to the CARES Act, so Douglas-Cherokee now has the ability to form partnerships with small business restaurants in the community.
They have now partnered with Tastebudz in Newport to provide over 60 meals a week for distribution to Douglas-Cherokee clients.
This will be extra meals that clients will receive in addition to the five meals a week they are provided.
Kate Luker, Douglas-Cherokee’s Senior Nutrition Program Director, said this is the first time the organization has partnered with a local business to provide meals.
She hopes the partnership can lead to more citizens being served by the program.
“We hope this partnership will help the small business restaurant financially during the pandemic while also providing extra food to the most vulnerable population,” Luker said.
“Please call us if you or someone you know is 60 or older and could benefit from receiving home delivered meals.”
Douglas-Cherokee has several programs that help seniors in the community.
Becoming a client is easy, and can be done over the phone.
The organization has eight staff members that deliver meals to seniors in five counties.
A registered dietician helps plan each meal so they are as nutritional as possible.
For more information on programs provided by Douglas-Cherokee, including Meals of Wheels, call 423-587-4500. To learn more about senior nutrition call 423-318-6935.
Tastebudz can be reached by phone at 423-532-8550.
