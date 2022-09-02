NEWPORT—There was standing room only on Cocke County Courthouse lawn Thursday morning when newly elected officials were sworn in. County mayor, sheriff, judges, road superintendent, trustee, property assessor, register of deeds, county clerk, circuit court clerk, session court clerk, road commissioners, CLB members, constables, and staff were among those sworn in during the ceremony. Pictured left, Circuit Court Judge Carter Moore, foreground, administers the oath of office to County Mayor Rob Mathis (center, gray suit) as Mathis’s wife, Missy, looks on. Judge Moore is also shown swearing in Sheriff C.J. Ball (center) alongside his wife, Tiffany, and children, Taelyr and Sully.
