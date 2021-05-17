NEWPORT—NU Water Crews will be working to repair a water leak on Tuesday, May 18 at the intersection of Duncan Street and Smith Street.
This work will require closing Duncan Street at the intersection; Smith Street will remain open. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. and will last approximately five hours.
That timeline may be extended depending on the repair work required. Newport Utilities asks that residents and commuters in the area be aware of workers in and around the intersection as the safety of their crews and the community is their highest priority.
